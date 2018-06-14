Cannabis, cocaine, mushrooms seized from Edmonton 'mail-order' drug business

An online mail-order drug business operating in Edmonton has been shut down after the seizure of more than $600,000 worth of cannabis products, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms.

ALERT investigators say the online business was unlicensed and operating illegally. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images) The drugs were seized after officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched a west Edmonton home on June 4, ALERT said in a news release on Thursday.

Three men face trafficking and possession charges. They have been released from custody pending their next court dates.

Investigators with ALERT are holding a news conference about the case Thursday morning.

They believe the mail-order drug distribution website CannabisCanada.Today, which claimed to be an "online supplier of premium cannabis products" was being run out of the home.

Packaging and marketing materials associated with the website were found along with a stash of drugs, which included nearly two kilograms of cocaine, ALERT said.

The total value of the drugs seized is estimated at $618,000 and included;

34 kg of dried, packaged cannabis

2.73 kg of cannabis resin in one-gram packages

1.7 kg of cocaine

1.1 kg of psilocybin mushrooms

616 grams of cannabis oil and concentrates

42 packages of cannabis-infused candies

40 g of cannabis isolate powder

ALERT also seized $50,000 in cash and two vehicles.

Investigators believe the unlicensed website had been operating for less than a year.

The website, still visible online, has a variety of products available for online purchase including THC concentrate and marijuana products with names including BC Red Hair, Master Kush and Lemon Wreck. Visitor to the website are encouraged to fill their online shopping carts and proceed to check-out.

"Our mission is to offer the Canadian public high quality Canadian cannabis products at wholesale prices," reads a "how we operate" section of the website.