The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) supports the idea of the government operating dispensaries once marijuana is legalized in July.

AUPE debated the merits at its annual convention at the Shaw Conference Centre Saturday.

President Guy Smith says not all members were in favour and others felt there were bigger issues to discuss for the union that represents more than 90,000 members.

"This debate around retail sales of legal cannabis was not front and centre in our minds, but we knew we should take a position," Smith said.

Provincial government to announce legislation on cannabis use

Earlier this year, the provincial government's released a draft Alberta Cannabis Framework, a set of proposed rules for when the drug becomes legal.

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley announced the province's draft framework for marijuana legalization. (CBC)

The framework comes after the federal government introduced legislation earlier this year which would see recreational marijuana legalized in Canada by July 2018.

It will be up to each province to outline legislation on marijuana use.

The province is currently seeking feedback from Albertans on the proposed framework. Albertans are able to leave comments in an online survey until Oct. 27.

The provincial government is expected to introduce legislation on marijuana in the next few months.