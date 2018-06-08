Edmonton joins new national soccer league. But will the sport succeed in the city?

Edmonton soccer fans marched down Whyte Avenue Friday night, to coincide with the official announcement that the city has joined the new national soccer league — the Canadian Premier League.

Professional men's soccer has struggled to succeed in Edmonton, with the city's club, FC Edmonton, going on hiatus last fall due to low game attendance.

But some say the sport could stay afloat now that Edmonton's team has moved out of the North American Soccer League.

People are just a *little* excited that professional soccer is returning to Edmonton. <a href="https://t.co/L8yJXMovgZ">pic.twitter.com/L8yJXMovgZ</a> —@annamcmills

"We need a Canadian league that's for Canadians, by Canadians," said CPL commissioner David Clanachan.

FC Edmonton has a new logo. (FC Edmonton)

The league will feature eight to 10 Canadian teams, all with rosters that are made up of at least 50 percent Canadian players, Clanachan said. Gameplay is expected to start in April 2019.

The local team will take FC Edmonton's name, but will use a new logo and colours — dark blue, navy and white.

Edmontonians pushed hard for the re-establishment of the club, Clanachan said.

"The fans in Edmonton have been outstanding," he said. "They lobbied and really worked hard for their team to be included in the professional league."

Cost savings and homegrown talent

Soccer blogger and FC Edmonton's former colour commentator Steven Sandor said playing in an all-Canadian league could help the sport thrive in the city, partially due to cost savings — though he noted it could take years for the league to become profitable.

Player salaries will be paid in Canadian dollars, he said, and travel costs could be reduced because play will be isolated to Canada.

FC Edmonton used to play in the North American Soccer League.

Sandor also said the new league will help produce talented local players — players who can be exported to other clubs across the globe, putting Edmonton on the map as a soccer city.

"If we're going to get a team that's good enough to play at a World Cup … this country needs to get at a better competitive level when it comes to soccer and it needs to create those jobs and opportunities for players that they really have never had," he said.

The problem was always getting those people who are soccer fans … to come out and support their local team. - Steven Sandor, former FC Edmonton colour commentator

Raising the standard of play could inspire young players and boost game attendance, he added.

"The problem was never making someone who's an Oilers fan into a soccer fan. It was never making someone who's an Eskimos fan into a soccer fan," Sandor said. "The problem was always getting those people who are soccer fans … to come out and support their local team."

Canadian rivalries

FC Edmonton co-owner Tom Fath said joining the CPL establishes national and provincial rivalries.

"There's this natural rivalry with these guys called Calgary," he said, highlighting the addition of Calgary's team, Cavalry FC, to the league last month.

"In this province, rivalry just takes on a whole new meaning," Clanachan said. "It doesn't matter what sport you're playing, if you've got a team in Alberta — either Calgary or Edmonton — there's not a lot of love lost there between the two."

The league has announced teams in three other Canadian cities, including Halifax, Winnipeg and a club from Ontario's York region. More teams are expected to be named in the coming weeks.

FC Edmonton co-owner Tom Fath (middle) at Friday's announcement. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

Renovating Clarke Stadium was one of the conditions of establishing a team in Edmonton.

Talks with the city are in the works, Fath said, noting he's confident the team will set up shop in the stadium before the first kick-off.