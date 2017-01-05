As the new year is a time to focus on self-improvement, deciding to give blood is a simple and effective way to build up some good karma.

It's also, of course, the easiest way to save a life.

For the month of January, Edmonton blood donors have the opportunity to communicate personally with the child who will receive their blood, via a message written on a card.

Katelyn Murray, 13, is one such blood recipient. In the video, the young patient speaks about her experience with cancer and the importance of the 42 transfusions she received over the last nine months.

Canadian Blood Services is hoping to fill 2800 blood transfusion spots this January.