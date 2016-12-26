Canadian Blood Services needs more than 25,000 donations to fill its national quota by the end of December, a month during which donations are already slow.

Winter storms have caused clinic cancellations across Canada, hampering the agency's work.

"We have a really high need for blood around this time of year," said Liz James, the Canadian Blood Services territory manager for Edmonton.

"For the holidays, a lot of people go away and our regular donors aren't always around to donate blood.

"Unfortunately, at this time of year, there is an increase of accidents so we always need to have blood on hand."

Winter storms have caused clinic cancellations, impacting collections. Patients are depending on donors to fill open appointments now. pic.twitter.com/extBjzmiKA — @itsinyoutogive

Recent guideline changes have also slowed the flow of donors.

For instance, as of Dec. 10 women in Canada have to wait at least 12 weeks between blood donations.

The previous wait-time was eight weeks. The Canadian Blood Services website states women need the additional four weeks to replenish their iron levels.

Other guidelines will become "slightly stricter" for men and women in 2017, the agency announced. That's even as it attempts to recruit 100,000 new donors for the upcoming year.

About half of all Canadians are eligible to give blood — though only 1 in 60 do so, according to Canadian Blood Services. Fewer than 400,000 people donate regularly.

"It is a quite simple procedure and a lot of our donors say it's actually less painful than having a blood test," James said.

"It's a way to give back without having to spend money — it's something that everyone has to give."

Blood is always in demand as each donation only has a 42-day shelf life.

The blood clinic at the University of Alberta Hospital is hosting a blood drive on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

James also urged Edmontonians to donate on New Year's Eve, a night with an especially high demand for blood. Less than a quarter of that day's donation appointments have been filled.