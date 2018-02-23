Sports fans hoping to watch Canada's men's hockey team compete for Olympic bronze against the Czech Republic on Saturday will have the chance to do it over a cold beer — at 5 in the morning.
Alberta restaurants and bars can open at 4:30 a.m. and start serving liquor half an hour later, Premier Rachel Notley said in a tweet Friday.
Our men's hockey team is playing for an Olympic medal early tomorrow at 5:10 am MT. Restaurants and bars in Alberta will be able to open at 4:30 am and serve at 5:00 am. Let's watch the game! #GoCanadaGo #PyeongChang2018 #ableg #absport
@RachelNotley
Puck drop for the bronze medal match is scheduled for 5:10 a.m.
Germany stunned Canada 4-3 Friday, dashing the Canadians' gold-medal hopes.
Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy. Be nice, don't gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate.
@GermanyDiplo
Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer 😱
🇩🇪 ❤️ 🇨🇦#CANGER @TeamD @CanadaFP @GermanyInCanada @KanadaBotschaft pic.twitter.com/0HlHoxMA7E