Elise Sethna began climbing as a child in the Rocky Mountains that surrounded her hometown of Banff.

The sport has since taken the 22-year-old around the globe, including to Japan, where she competed in her eighth world championship last summer.

Over the weekend, Sethna, who now lives and trains in Calgary, was in Edmonton for the Open Boulder Nationals at Rock Jungle Boulders.

"Every single year, the competition gets more and more tough and there are more and more people who are getting interested in it," she said, after a successful climb that secured her spot in the finals.

"It's becoming less and less expected — who's going to be making it into the next round."

For Sethna, one of the top female climbers in Alberta, going to the Olympics was always just a pipe dream. The sport wasn't even in the Games.

Now, that's changed.

Climbing coming to Olympics

If Sethna keeps climbing the way she has been, she could very well find herself back in Japan, where the sport will be introduced in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Climbing is very much a mental sport, especially at this level," she said.

"What I do is when I go out, I spend about a minute analyzing the problem, looking at what my strategy is gong to be to get up. And then once I get onto the wall, I commit to that strategy 100 per cent."

Bonar McCallum, Sethna's coach at the Calgary Climbing Centre, said watching her compete and be successful is mutually rewarding.

"I think for me as a coach, watching athletes push past some barriers and actually make finals or make that next level when they weren't expecting it is a great feeling," he said.

McCallum, who has been climbing for close to 30 years, said adding the sport to the Olympics is long overdue.

"I always thought it was a great Olympic sport. It's really like the one activity that isn't covered," he said, listing sports that include other physical activities, from running to jumping to crawling to lifting to kicking.

"It's a no-brainer that it should be in the Olympics."

