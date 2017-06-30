The designer behind Edmonton's Canada Day fireworks celebration says audiences are in for a much bigger show than usual Saturday.

"I've been doing this for years and this show is literally double the product we have ever had on this show," said Brad Dezotell, president of Fireworks Spectaculars Canada.

Brad Dezotell of Fireworks Spectaculars Canada. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

"This show is higher, it is more intense — it is a bit of everything," he said. "It is going to be a very big, traditional fireworks show for Canada Day."

Dezotell said the show will include two massive 16-inch firework shells, which he believes have only been used twice before in Canada.

The large shells will be launched from the field in Kinsmen Park, where two dumpsters full of sand currently sit with a 16-inch diameter pipe sticking out of each.

The two 16-inch firework shells. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

"We know of no other location doing it in the country and it is all here on a special permit to do it here for Edmonton," Dezotell said.

The show begins at 11 p.m. and will be visible from locations on either side of the downtown river valley.

Some downtown streets will be closed starting at 9 p.m. to accommodate the pedestrian traffic.

Starting at 6 p.m., the LRT will start increasing the frequency of its service and ETS will increase its bus service on major routes in and out of downtown beginning at 8 p.m.

Full traffic and road closure information can be found at the link below:

Heading to Canada Day celebrations? Leave the car behind, city says