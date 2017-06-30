The City of Edmonton is telling drivers that Canada Day fireworks and other celebrations will be smoother if they leave their cars at home.

"Please consider taking transit to celebrate Canada Day," the city said in an advisory Friday about parking bans that will be in effect Saturday for Canada's 150th anniversary.

"When the streets are free of parked cars, traffic can flow more smoothly, and improve safety for pedestrians and motorists."

Parking bans — and stopping restrictions — will be in effect from 7 p.m. until midnight at the following locations:

Jasper Avenue from 101st Street to 112th Street

107th Street from 99th Avenue to 102nd Avenue

105th Street (east side only) from 102nd Avenue to 104th Avenue

109th Street from 99th Avenue to 104th Avenue, and 82nd Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive

104th Street from 81st Avenue to 83rd Avenue

Whyte Avenue, from 101st Street to 109th Street

Parking bans will be in effect all day Saturday in these locations:

99th Avenue from 107th Street to 109th Street

Alberta Legislature grounds on 107th Street south of 99th Avenue

The city warns that vehicles that have been illegally parked will be tagged and towed. For more information, check edmonton.ca/parking.

Road closures

Several roads will be closed for Canada Day events, including:

109th Street from 88th Avenue to 97th Avenue

66th Street from 23rd Avenue to 28th Avenue

96th Street from 102A Avenue to 103rd Avenue

Other closures for the downtown fireworks will affect Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road, the High Level Bridge and River Valley Road.

Transit service for Canada Day

Buses and LRT will operate on regular Sunday schedules for Canada Day. Regular fares will apply.

Starting around 8 p.m., extra service will be provided to and from the downtown and Mill Woods fireworks displays on Routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 15.

Route 9 and 52 will detour during the closure of Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the High Level Bridge.

From 10:45 p.m. until 11:45p.m., LRT service may be delayed on the bridge between Grandin and University stations due to the fireworks.

Weather conditions may result in temporary closure of the LRT bridge, ETS warns.

Transit users can take Route 9 from Southgate Transit Centre or along 101st Street near downtown LRT stations to travel across the river.

Late-night service will be available until 3 a.m. on Routes 1, 4, 8, 9 and 512.

Routes that normally end between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday evenings will be extended past midnight.

Route 589 will operate on regular Saturday schedules.

And how about Monday?

Edmonton Transit says most routes will use Saturday schedules, with increased service on some routes during morning and afternoon peaks.

Most industrial and peak-only routes will use weekday schedules. Routes 560, 561 and 562 operate using weekday schedules. Route 580 will be cancelled.