City Centre:

The Celebration of Canada 150 at the Alberta legislature includes an open house, a family fun zone, the Alberta diversity and discovered stages, an Indigenous showcase, and a chance to meet some CBC hosts.

The legislature grounds in Edmonton on of the hot spots for Canada Day festivities. (CBC)

The day will be capped off at 11 p.m. with fireworks and a light show on the High Level Bridge.

Canada Day at city hall will offer a plethora of child-friendly activities, arts and crafts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Works Arts and Design Festival will also be taking place in Churchill square with special exhibits and displays.

Muttart Conservatory has music, entertainment, treats and the feature pyramid filled with patriotic love from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Edmonton RE/MAX Field (formerly known as TELUS Field) sees the Prospects hosting Moose Jaw at 7 p.m. Fans are invited to stick around to watch the Canada Day fireworks after the game.

Canadian singer songwriter Sarah McLachlan is headlining a concert at Rogers Place. (Rogers Place)

Rogers Place features Sarah McLachlan and guest at 7 p.m. for the Canada150in150 celebration

Northwest Edmonton:

Telus World of Science debuts The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition. You can also expect a rocket launch, science demonstration, experiments and a heap of maple liquid-nitrogen ice cream.

The Alberta Railway Museum celebrates Canada Day with a blast from the iron horse past. Hop aboard a steam engine as trains runs every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northeast Edmonton:

Canada Day Heritage Chinatown Night Market will set up shop along 96th Street between 102nd and 103rd avenues from 2 to 8 p.m.

Southwest Edmonton:

Edmonton Valley Zoo hosts a birthday bash including a scavenger hunt, mini cupcakes and crafts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sculptures modelled on historic themes will be part of this years sand on Whyte festival. (Sand on Whyte Festival)

Fort Edmonton Park celebrates Dominion Day with a 21-gun salute, parade, toast to the Queen and other activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's also a weekend-long Fort Edmonton Canoe Brigade, an idea floated for Canada's 150th anniversary.

Hawrelak Park gets its Shakespeare on at the outdoor amphitheatre when the Freewill Shakespeare players preform The Merry Wives of Windsor at 2 p.m. and The Merchant of Venice at 8 p.m. Canada Day performances will be pay what you will and you can treat the kids to a Shakespearean puppet show before the main event.

Whyte Avenue For the annual Sand on Whyte Festival, professional sand carving artists Peter Vogelaar and Guy-Olivier Deveau will transform local quarry sand into five sand sculptures depicting our history.

Southeast Edmonton:

Mill Woods (23 Ave & 66 St) hosts child-friendly activities from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in Mill Woods Park. Musicians and dancers will perform on the main stage from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks start after that.

Outside Edmonton:

Devon has a community pancake breakfast at the Devon Lions Campground at 8 a.m. and Canada 150 Heritage Celebration in Voyageur Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music, a lumberjack show, a watermelon-eating contest and a kid zone.

The University of Alberta Botanic Garden will have music and cake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half-price admission for Canadian Armed Forces personnel and 150 visitors will be selected at random during the day to receive a gift from the Garden.

Hopping into the canoe just one of the things you can do out at Elk Island National Park for Canada Day. (Elk Island National Park)

Elk Island Park Admission is free to all of Canada's National Parks.

Fort Saskatchewan activities included a pancake breakfast, the annual Canada Day Parade at 11 a.m. and fireworks at 10:45 p.m. Canadian rock band Glass Tiger will headline Canada 150 in Fort Saskatchewan at 8:30 p.m. in Legacy Park and there's word of human foosball match afoot.

Strathcona County will see archery tag, bubble soccer, pickleball and lazer tag — a taste of what's on offer at Broadmoor Lake Park with event running from 8:30 a.m. to the fireworks at 11 p.m.

The 5K Foam Fest promises squeaky clean Canada Day fun in Leduc. (City of Leduc)

Leduc starts the day with a five-kilometre foam fest, followed by a parade at noon down main street, a concert at 5 p.m. at LRC East Parking Lot. Fireworks are at 11 a.m.

Spruce Grove hosts activities from a volleyball tournament to the main stage at Jubilee Park from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

St. Albert activities start with a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. and ends with fireworks at 11 p.m. in Mission Park.

​Stony Plain Head to Heritage Park for a citizenship ceremony, art walk, KidZone and live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

​Red Deer celebrations in Bower Ponds start at 11am featuring ethnic food booths, live entertainment, a bouncy castle and fireworks.

Alberta singing sisters Tegan and Sara will perform at Riverfront Avenue in Calgary as part of Canada Day. (CBC)

Fort McMurray starts the day with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and then its off to MacDonald Island for entertainment, concerts, beer gardens and fireworks.

Lloydminster has a farmers market, main stage and fireworks at Bud Miller Park.

Lethbridge The annual festival at Henderson Lake Park, Galt Gardens and various venues throughout the city. New this year a Canada Day App!

And last but not least Calgary where all sorts of events are planned from special features at Fort Calgary to Francophone entertainment, an Indigenous showcase and powwow at Prince's Island Park to a Canada Day concert featuring Albertans Tegan and Sara.

Did we miss something? We know we did. There's just so much going on this Canada Day it's impossible to reflect it all. You can e-mail us at: webedmonton@cbc.ca