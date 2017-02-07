From encrypted passwords to padlocked doors, Canadians will go to extreme lengths to avoid scammers.

Now it may not be safe to pick up the phone.

A new scam has surfaced that relies on your voice to answer a simple question: "Can you hear me now"?

Those are the words to watch out for as scammers try to bait callers into saying, "Yes."

Anti-fraud agencies say that simple verbal acknowledgement can be used to make it sound like you signed on for a purchase or service, and there's a chance you could be on the hook for those charges.

"They're trying to get a recording of you saying 'yes,' " said Ron Mychaluk, a public relations manager with the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northern Alberta.

"They're going to take that recorded 'yes,' play around with that audio and make it seem to you, or a representative of a business, that you have paid for some advertising, a cruise or a big ticket item, and send you the bill."

'Don't fall into the trap'

In the past, the scam normally targeted businesses in an effort to rope them into office supply purchases they did not order. But it appears the scam is now targeting consumers.

"They're going to call you back later, after sending you an invoice that may be in arrears," said Mychaluk. "And they're going to prove it to you with that doctored recording.

"And some people are going to be scared and pay the bill."

Reports of the new phone fraud first surfaced in the United States and have recently crossed the border into Canada.

Though the BBB has yet to receive any reports about the phone scam in the Edmonton region, more than 2,000 complaints have been lodged across North America, Mycholuk said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

Anti-fraud agencies in B.C. received their first round of complaints this month, noting that the U.S had been inundated with the "new twist on a phone scam that can be very tricky to avoid."

"Currently, over 70 percent of the scams reported to Scam Tracker in the U.S. are this scam, so they are hitting a lot of people," Evan Kelly, a BBB spokesperson in B.C. said in a statement. "Our Scam Tracker in B.C. has just received the first few complaints, so we just want to warn the public that this is now starting to happen in our area."

Mycholuk advised consumers to screen incoming calls, report any suspicious activity and ensure their names are added to the no-call registry.

But the best way to prevent being victimized is to simply hang up, he said.

"If you don't recognize the number, don't answer. And if you do pick up, and they instantly start asking, 'Can you hear me? Are you there?' Don't say anything. It's fishy, don't fall into the trap."