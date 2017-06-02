Province honoured three individuals and three organizations for their efforts in reducing crime, making neighbourhoods safer and encouraging social outreach.

The six recipients were:

The Camrose Open Door Association, which provides transitional housing to at-risk youth aged 11 to 24

Andre P. Grace, who founded the Comprehensive Health Education Workers Project which engages in research, advocacy and community outreach to meet the needs of sexual and gender minorities

Assistant Chief Judge James Ogle, of the Calgary Drug Treatment Court, the only community alternative to incarceration for non-violent drug-addicted offenders

REACH Edmonton, an organization that helps community groups and Edmontonians find innovative solutions to community safety

Safe Communities Opportunity and Resource Centre, a collaboration between 17 community-based organizations designed to help at-risk youth

Beverley Salomons, chair of the province-wide Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association

The recipients were honoured at Government House Friday at the 26th annual awards ceremony.