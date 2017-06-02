Province honoured three individuals and three organizations for their efforts in reducing crime, making neighbourhoods safer and encouraging social outreach.
The six recipients were:
- The Camrose Open Door Association, which provides transitional housing to at-risk youth aged 11 to 24
- Andre P. Grace, who founded the Comprehensive Health Education Workers Project which engages in research, advocacy and community outreach to meet the needs of sexual and gender minorities
- Assistant Chief Judge James Ogle, of the Calgary Drug Treatment Court, the only community alternative to incarceration for non-violent drug-addicted offenders
- REACH Edmonton, an organization that helps community groups and Edmontonians find innovative solutions to community safety
- Safe Communities Opportunity and Resource Centre, a collaboration between 17 community-based organizations designed to help at-risk youth
- Beverley Salomons, chair of the province-wide Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association
The recipients were honoured at Government House Friday at the 26th annual awards ceremony.