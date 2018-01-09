Among the stacks of books at the Camrose Public Library, staff are learning to reverse the effects of deadly opioid overdoses.

The library has begun stocking life-saving naloxone kits and training staff to safely administer the drug, which acts as a kind of antidote to deadly opiates such as fentanyl — a drug so powerful that a single grain can trigger an overdose.

Four staff at the library have been trained on how to safely administer the drug. The kits are kept close at hand in case a client falls into medical distress.

The kits ensure they can care for people in those crucial minutes before paramedics arrive.

"It makes sense for us to have it as part of our first aid practice," said Deb Cryderman, director of the Camrose Public Library in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"The rest of our first aid kit includes a (defibrillator), CPR and bandaids and if we're willing to use all of those, we should have this on hand in case we need it as well.

"We're part of the community and part of our job is to make sure the community is safe. We just wanted to make sure we have the complete first aid response."

Deaths from accidental opioid overdoses in Alberta are up 40 per cent compared to last year, according to the latest statistics released by the province.

In the first three quarters of 2017, from January until the end of September, there were 482 accidental overdose deaths related to opioid use. During the same time period last year, there were 346 such deaths.

The 2017 statistic show that, on average, 1.8 people die every day from opioid overdoses in Alberta.

Unlike larger city centres, Camrose has not borne the brunt of the opioid epidemic, said Cryderman.

Overdoses are rare in the small city south of Edmonton, she said.

"No overdoses have occurred here," she said, referring to the library branch. "This is all about being prepared and thoughtful.

"I'm actually hoping that we never use it."

Edmonton Public Library has no plans to install naloxone kits at branches. Spokesperson Marina Fernandes told CBC News library staff don't have the "medical training or expertise" needed to use them.

The library is working with the city to develop a first aid strategy, Fernandes said.

Naloxone kits are already provided to Edmonton police and firefighters, and the city is considering a plan that would see the emergency gear provided to additional front-line employees including recreation staff and park rangers.

The province made take-home naloxone kits available at Alberta pharmacies without a prescription starting in May 2016. Alberta was only the second province in Canada to do so, following adoption of the policy in B.C. earlier that year.

