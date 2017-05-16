Irresponsible campers will face new fines this year for leaving fires smoldering and riding off-highway vehicles without an approved helmet.

The province announced penalties for the offences ahead of the May long weekend, one of the "busiest times for our law enforcement officers," Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said at the legislature Tuesday.

"We want families to be able to enjoy our parks and public land safely."

Offenders could get a $287 fine for leaving a campfire unattended, the government said.

People found riding an OHV without an approved helmet face a $155 fine.

Conservation officer Eric Brownrigg said he'd like OHV riders to make sure their machines are registered, insured and have their license plates clearly displayed.

"No liquor on board off-highway vehicles," he added.

Brownrigg said random camping — people who set up camp outside park boundaries — is permissible, "so long as they stay within the 14-day time limit and move on to a different location after 14 days."

OHV riders should have registered machines and visible license plates, conservation officer Eric Brownrigg said at the Alberta legislature Tuesday. (CBC)

Camping on public land for more than two weeks straight can damage natural habitats, the province said.

In 2016, provincial officers handed out 6,800 fines and warnings to people using OHVs without insurance, fishing without a license and cutting down trees.

The province also intends to clamp down on "mud-bogging" — spinning wheels in muddy areas — which damages the landscape.

Anyone who starts a wildfire can be fined up to $100,000, and corporations can be fined up to $1 million.