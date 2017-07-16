There's an app for almost everything these days, even ones to keep you in the loop when you're somewhere to supposedly disengage.

Enter the Camping Passport, created by freelance photographer, mother and avid camper from Beaumont, Alta., Leanne Carrobourg.

"Every time we go camping I like to keep track of where we went and when, and make certain about what we liked or didn't like," Carrobourg said from a campsite at Tie Lake near Fernie, B.C.

You enter your location, the dates you stayed and what you liked about the campground, add pictures and rate the amenities.

"It's hard to remember all those little details when we have, let's say 10 months between our camping season," said Carrobourg.

There's also a section to make a list of what you need for gear and groceries.

"Anything that makes your planning a little bit easier, I think people are all for that," said Carrobourg.

App versus traditional notebook

There are a few things about it that's easier than a notebook, she said.

"In a notebook, you wouldn't really be able to keep those photos in there," she pointed out. "It's easier to take note of the amenities and then rate them."

You can download the Camping Passport from the App Store, Google Play, or Carrobourg's website, where she has also listed 150 things you can do when camping.