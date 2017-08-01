A man and a male youth are charged with arson after a string of suspicious fires in the Callingwood neighbourhood, Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police believe a male youth and an 18-year-old man are responsible for setting nine fires near a church, a school, a condo unit and a park from July 15 to 26.
The youth faces four arson charges and the man faces five counts, police said.
- All tenants safely escape burning Edmonton apartment building
- Arson suspected in west-end apartment fire
- Police seek 'person of interest' in west-end apartment fire
The youth cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The police decided not to release the identity of the 18-year-old, because they said "it does not serve an investigative purpose."
Investigators said three fires involving garbage cans, dumpsters and a propane tank were set in a dog park near 69th Avenue and 172nd Street.
In other instances, fires were set in a shed on church property near 61st Avenue and 172nd Street, and in a dumpster in the parking lot of nearby school, police said.