A man and a male youth are charged with arson after a string of suspicious fires in the Callingwood neighbourhood, Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police believe a male youth and an 18-year-old man are responsible for setting nine fires near a church, a school, a condo unit and a park from July 15 to 26.

The youth faces four arson charges and the man faces five counts, police said.

The youth cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The police decided not to release the identity of the 18-year-old, because they said "it does not serve an investigative purpose."

Investigators said three fires involving garbage cans, dumpsters and a propane tank were set in a dog park near 69th Avenue and 172nd Street.

In other instances, fires were set in a shed on church property near 61st Avenue and 172nd Street, and in a dumpster in the parking lot of nearby school, police said.