Northern Alberta RCMP say several charges are pending against a 29-year-old man who allegedly pulled a large hunting knife on a police officer in Calling Lake, Alta.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday when Athabasca RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a lone man inside.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the man told the officer he was sleeping, Athabasca RCMP said in a news release Monday night.

When police asked for identification, the man drove away until his vehicle broke down on Calling Lake Road.

Police pursued the vehicle and when the officer approached again, the man pulled a large hunting-style knife and held it out towards the officer, refusing to exit the vehicle, police said.

"If he reached out of the vehicle, he basically could have stabbed our officer," Cpl. Ron Bumbry told CBC News Monday.

Traffic was stopped on Calling Lake Road while police from Athabasca and Desmarais assisted the officer.

A nearby school was also placed on a "hold and secure" as a safety precaution until the incident was resolved, police said.

The man was taken into custody without incident after approximately one hour and 45 minutes, police said.

Charges pending in the case include assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.

The charge of assault with a weapon stems from the man's suspected intent to harm the officer, Bumbry said.

"There was no injury to the officer."

Calling Lake is approximately 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.