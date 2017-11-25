A fire at an industrial building just west of downtown Edmonton has put a local bakery's business on hold.

"We're out of commission for a while," the Calico Baking Company said in an Instagram post at about 3 p.m. Saturday, with a picture of smoke billowing from a building.

The fire started around 10:15 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. A dog walker noticed the smoke and called it in.

About 32 firefighters battled a blaze in a building at 111th Avenue and 95th Street bearing Burger Baron signage, but Fire Rescue Services said the fire actually started in the bakery on the upper floor of an attached building.

It took about two hours to get the fire under control and two more hours to put it out, Fire Rescue Services said. There were no injuries.

