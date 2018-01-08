Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser is expected to announce his bid to lead the Alberta Party Tuesday, although his announcement was pre-empted by the Elections Alberta website.

Fraser was elected a Progressive Conservative in the 2012 and 2015 elections. According to Elections Alberta, he registered as an Alberta Party leadership candidate on Dec. 30.

Fraser was a member of the United Conservative caucus after the PCs and Wildrose parties merged last summer, but left in September to sit as an independent.

Fraser faced questions about his political intentions after former NDP-turned-independent MLA Karen McPherson joined the Alberta Party caucus in October.

He never ruled out running for the Alberta Party and said he was weighing his options.

Fraser will join Calgary lawyer Kara Levis and Jacob Huffman in the race.

The deadline for joining the leadership contest is Jan. 15. Party members will make their choice on Feb. 27.

The leadership race was triggered when leader Greg Clark stepped down in November.