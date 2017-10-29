Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill MLA Karen McPherson is joining the Alberta Party caucus.

McPherson, who was elected in 2015, left the NDP caucus earlier this month to sit as an independent.

"After having lots of conversations with both with constituents and with the Alberta Party board, president and of course the leader, Greg Clark, things line up really well," McPherson said Sunday.

"A lot of our values are very similar and it's a good fit. And it's going to allow me to better represent the people in my constituency."

Her decision means the Alberta Party will now have two MLAs in the legislative assembly.

Clark was elected the MLA for Calgary-Elbow in 2015 and has been the only elected member of his caucus until now.

The fall session of the legislative assembly starts Monday.