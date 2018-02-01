Charges have been laid against two individuals in connection with the murder of a man in northern Alberta.

RCMP responded to a report of assault in Cadotte Lake on the Woodland Cree First Nation early Monday morning. When police arrived, they found a 69-year-old man dead in a home.

An autopsy confirmed that the death William Raymond Merrier was a homicide.

On Thursday, police laid second-degree murder charges against a 19-year-old man and a youth.

The 19-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.

Cadotte Lake is about 480 kilometres north of Edmonton.