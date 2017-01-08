An Edmonton woman was given a conditional discharge and probation for her role in a vandalism spree that left 70 bus shelters smashed last year.

The damage happened between Feb. 18 and Feb. 26, and police say the shelters were smashed by marbles that were fired from a slingshot out of a vehicle.

The unusual spree was described as "shocking" by Edmonton Transit, and repairs were estimated at $30,000.

Cynthia Zambrano, 38, and Leonardo Autera, 55, faced 49 charges between them in relation to the vandalism.

The pair were photographers working on a project about bus stops.

The Bus Stop Edmonton project involved taking pictures of people waiting for the bus, apparently to capture their emotions.

Autera pleaded not guilty to charges of mischief under $5,000 and weapons offences. Those charges were dropped in October.

Zambrano pleaded guilty to mischief charges in October. On Friday, she was given a conditional discharge for her part in the spree.

She must complete 50 hours of community service, and was also given 18 months of probation.