A mother and her nine-year-old child have been taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a Diversified bus Wednesday morning on Manning Drive in northeast Edmonton.

The collision happened at 8:25 a.m., police said.

The child is in critical condition.The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Edmonton police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard.

North and southbound lanes of Manning Drive at the exits for 17th Street and Highway 28A are closed to traffic.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation section is on scene.