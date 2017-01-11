Bullying does not appear to have been a factor in two recent suicides by students at St. Thomas More Junior High School, the Catholic school board says.

Hours after Ethan Dizon killed himself on Sunday, his sister launched an online petition calling on the Catholic board to investigate what she called the "harsh bullying environment" at St. Thomas and the "elitist attitude" of the Sports Academies offered at the school.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,500 people had signed her online petition. A number of people who signed said they also experienced bullying, or in some cases discrimination, at St. Thomas.

But a spokesperson for the Edmonton Catholic School District said school officials do not believe bullying was a problem at the school.

"In our continuing conversations with St. Thomas More students, including Ethan Dizon's closest friends, bullying has never been identified as a concern at the school," spokesperson Lori Nagy said in an email.

Ethan Dizon, 14, was the second student from St. Thomas to take his life in the past three months.

His sister, Chloe, who graduated from St. Thomas in 2015, has said she doesn't know if bullying was a factor in her brother's death but suggested it was a widespread problem at the school.

The school board has encouraged students experiencing bullying to come forward.

"If a student feels they are being treated inappropriately by a peer, we encourage them to reach out to a trusted adult who in turn brings this to the attention of school administration," Nagy wrote.

She said the principal of St. Thomas has spoken with the Dizon family to express condolences, and to provide reassurance of support for Ethan's friends and for the school community.

On Tuesday, a crisis response team with three mental health specialists was back at the school.

School officials say they plan to hold an information session with parents in the next few weeks. Experts with Alberta Health Services and the Edmonton police will cover topics including how to identify mental-health risk factors in children and strategies for how parents can talk with their children about such issues, said Nagy.

The school is also working on implementing a longer-term mental health plan that will include early identification, intervention, treatment, follow up and the promotion of good mental health.

Follow Andrea Huncar on Twitter @andreahuncar. You can also contact her via email.