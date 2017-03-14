Edmonton police are urging businesses to be vigilant after a credit card scam made the rounds at local auto shops last year, defrauding one retailer out of $36,000 in a single transaction.

The scammers were using stolen credit cards in an attempt to purchase tires in bulk over the phone, investigators said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Sadly, when the fraud didn't work at one shop, they just went down the road," Linda Herczeg, a detective with the Economic Crimes Section, said in a statement for EPS fraud prevention month.

"This is a cautionary tale for retailers to only accept credit cards from people standing in front of you."

Police investigated eight cases of fraudulent credit cards being used for bulk tire purchases in 2016, with losses to retailers totalling $70,485. One shop was was hit twice the same month for a total loss of $8,360, police said.

Police believe the same group of people may be involved with similar tire scams across Alberta, including 13 fraudulent purchases in Boyle worth a total of $141,000 last year.

'If it's too good to be true, it's probably a scam'

Lloyd Darius, the owner of Award Automotive in Edmonton, believes he was targeted by the fraudsters.

Just before the Family Day long weekend last year, he got a call from a man who wanted to purchase 52 specialized off-road truck tires for an oilfield company. The customer offered to give his credit card details over the phone and send a courier to pick up the order.

But Darius was suspicious and decided to do his own research. He realized the company existed but the credit card did not.

When confronted by Darius, the caller promised to bring his business elsewhere and hung up.

'Many ways you can fall prey'

Concerned about the caller, Darius spoke to his tire supplier and learned that another shop in the area purchased the same 52 tires for a customer, but was on the hook for the cost of the tires because the credit card was stolen.

"It's possible for a business to absorb a smaller fraud, but a loss of $20,000 to $30,000 in one day could bankrupt your business," Lloyd said in a statement.

"You might think you've won the lottery with the sale, but if it's too good to be true, it's probably a scam."

Police are reminding businesses to be cautious with credit card purchases and report any suspicious activity to the EPS crime prevention office or Crime Stoppers.

"Fraudsters can attain lost or stolen credit cards, skim legitimate credit cards, intercept credit cards in the mail, and even acquire new credit cards through identity theft," Herczeg said.

"There are many ways you can fall prey to credit card fraud, but with some due diligence, businesses can avoid financial losses and help police catch the thieves."