How much front yard is too much? How much isn't enough?

Questions like these were heard Wednesday as residents, home builders and community league representativesgave councillors feedback on changes proposed for infill development in older Edmonton neighbourhoods.

City planners are proposing changes to the Mature Neighbourhood Overlay, including changes to infill and renovations that cover everything from front setback requirements to getting a variance to build a deck.

City planners presented a review of the proposed changes to council's urban planning committee Wednesday morning.

Mick Graham, owner of Singletree Builders in Edmonton, wants changes to the city's Mature Neighbourhood Overlay. (Lydia Neufeld)

About 24 community league representatives, residents and representatives for builders are also having their say.

Several builders spoke in favour of the changes, but also said they don't go far enough.

"Front setbacks is a huge obstacle," said Mick Graham, owner of Singletree Builders. "The sweet spot for the distance between the sidewalk and the front porch is three metres. The MNO wants it to be six metres plus."

However, some residents and community league members said they don't want to see the front yards in their neighbourhoods disappear.

'It will block their sun'

When there's a large difference between front setbacks in houses that sit beside each other, there is a big impact on the homeowner further back from the street, said Bev Zubot, planning adviser for the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues.

"It will block their sun," Zubot told councillors. "It will block street sightlines and isolate the neighbour from the street and chance encounters with their neighbours as they come in and out of their doors, and passersby."

But Graham said studies show that when houses are closer to the front sidewalk, people engage more.

"People are more apt to sit on their porches. People sitting on their front porches encourages other people to walk up and down the street and say hello," said Graham.

Presentations continued into the afternoon. Any changes or endorsements from the committee will go before city council as a whole for further discussion.

New city video series

Also Wednesday, the City of Edmonton launched a new video series featuring Edmontonians sharing their experiences with inflll.

The six videos show how residents "are coming together with creative solutions and community spirit to embrace the changes the city is experiencing," the city said in a news release.

The videos are available on the city's YouTube channel and on its infill website.