Alberta's NDP wants to talk money with taxpayers to hear what Albertans hope to see in the 2017 budget — and what they don't.

Premier Rachel Notley and Finance Minister Joe Ceci are hosting public phone-ins about the provincial budget from 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday's town hall is for people in the northern half of the province, while Tuesday's phone-in is for those in southern Alberta and Red Deer.

Albertans with a publicly-listed land line will automatically be invited to join by phone, even if the number is on the national do-not-call list. Anyone else can sign up for a call online, or dial 1-855-269-4484 at least 10 minutes before the town hall begins.

People can also listen and participate online.

"We'll be looking forward to hearing from Albertans about what we can do as we move forward to put the final touches on the budget," Rachel Notley told reporters on Saturday.

"What they need to see from us, what they'd like to see from us, what their priorities are."

Edmontonians split on budget priorities

Alberta faces a projected $10.8 billion deficit for 2016-17. The 2017-18 budget this spring will reveal how provincial government plans to balance the books — and taxpayer demands.

In Edmonton, ideas clash on how government should spend and save money.

"The budget really needs to be controlled because the overspending is going to be paid back by somebody, and not likely me," said Karen Conover, a small business owner.

'The budget really needs to be controlled.' - Karen Conover

Conover has struggled to fill the beds of her Edmonton hotel in recent years.

"It's debatable as to how long that will happen and it's just very sad to see what's happening to a very rich and prosperous and offering province in Canada," she said.

Given the economic climate, Conover said she wants Alberta's NDP to prioritize unemployment in the province before spending money on international humanitarian causes. Specifically, she wants less taxes for business owners such as herself.

Tim McLean, a 28-year veteran of the oil and gas industry, said he would rather see that money invested into the energy sector.

'Oil and gas, whether you like it or not, is the economic soul of the province.' - Tim McLean

"Oil and gas, whether you like it or not, is the economic soul of the province and there's just too many people unemployed right now," he said.

"We got to get people working if the province has any hope of getting back on its feet."

If McLean gets his wish and the government tries to nurse the industry back to health, Sundeep Ghingar said he doesn't want to pay for it.

"Albertans are being taxed on this carbon tax unfairly," Ghingar said.

'Albertans are being taxed on this carbon tax unfairly.' - Sundeep Ghingar

"People are losing jobs and on top of that we're supposed to pay more now, so that's something that I'm quite concerned about. I know that people who make less money get money back, but not at that same moment. To shell out money at that point is hard for lots of people."

Paige Gorsak, a Masters student at the University of Alberta, disagrees. She said the carbon tax doesn't go far enough.

"They should spend a little bit less on pipelines and a little bit more on climate change," the 24-year-old said.

'They should spend a little bit less on pipelines and a little bit more on climate change.' - Paige Gorsak

"It's not very far-sighted, really it's focusing on the near future when we have these resources and not looking at the huge impacts it has on people across the world.

"People don't want to pay more taxes and they don't want to have to spend any more money, but I don't think that's a very well-rounded perspective."

Meanwhile, Tony Monco said he'll join the Albertans who choose to stand on political sidelines during budget debates.

When asked for his opinion, the 81-year-old shrugged and said he's happy to let the government steer his province.

"I think they are doing a good job," Monco said. "Compared with other provinces, we cannot complain very much."