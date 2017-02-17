Staff at Rogers Place are gearing up for their biggest challenge since the arena opened last fall: hosting two concerts in one day when country music superstar Garth Brooks comes to town.

Brooks is performing at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, as well as on Feb. 25. The first of his nine shows is on Friday night.

Having thousands of people leaving the matinee show while thousands more arrive for the evening concert presented a logistical challenge. Staff also have to pick up garbage and restock the concessions in a very small window between the two shows.

"It's no small task," said Steinunn Parsons, assistant general of guest experience and events. "It's all hands on deck. We're practiced and we're ready to go."

People who attend the matinee will be directed to four exits around the building when the concert is over. That will keep the main entrance at Ford Place open for the second group of concert-goers.

Rogers Place has a "Garth Guide" on its website which provides information on everything from food specials, to getting in and out of the arena.

Rogers Place will also be using credit card entry for about 15 per cent of tickets.

More than 140,000 tickets have been sold for the nine shows, according to show promoters. (Amazon Music)

People with those tickets, which are for prime club seats or chairs on the floor, will need to bring the credit card used in the purchase, as well as a piece of picture identification, in order to get into the concert.

A specific booth will be set up in Ford Hall for people to swipe that credit card and then get entry slips for the show.

Pre-printed e-ticket holders will be able to pass through the gates as usual.

The box office will be fully staffed to help people who forget their credit cards or have problems with the system, said Jody Young, group director for ticket services and operations with the Oilers Entertainment Group.

"For the early shows and the nights where we have one show, come early," he said. "Just to make sure if anyone has anxieties with credit card entry, we can troubleshoot at our box office early and not wait right until door time."

Getting in and out

People attending shows this weekend have already received emails identifying the routes they should use to enter and exit in an effort to keep the flow of people traffic moving. People with tickets to the last set of shows will get emails next week.

The city will have the LRT system running at full peak service for most of the concert days.

That means trains on the Capital Line will be running every five to seven minutes, while trains on the Metro Line will run in 15-minute intervals.

The closest stations to the arena are MacEwan and Bay/Enterprise Square.

"Some of the reasons we encourage Bay station is because it's larger, underground, warmer, and a straight shoot to the intake doors of Rogers Place," stated Jennifer Laraway, city of Edmonton spokesperson, in an email.

"MacEwan, you have to walk all the way around for most events in order to get in."

Posters providing directions to Rogers Place have been placed in LRT stations downtown to ensure those who don't normally use the system will know where they are going.

There are also a number of bus routes that will bring concert-goers downtown. The city is urging those who don't normally use the Edmonton Transit Service to visit takeETS.com to plan their trip.