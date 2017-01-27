Some Fort McMurray residents said they'd support local MLA and Wildrose leader Brian Jean if he resigned from his party to run as leader of a united conservative front — though some have concerns about what that will mean for the political landscape.

Jean, MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin, announced Thursday that should the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties merge, he would step aside as Wildrose leader to run for leader of a new conservative front.

In a video posted to his party's website, Jean said uniting Alberta's two largest right-wing parties would give conservatives in the province their best chance to win the next election. Jean initially rejected the idea of party unity back in October.

Outside the Fort McMurray Superstore, Ike Omeje parked his shopping cart and paused to think about the idea of Jean leaving as leader of the Wildrose to run as leader of a new conservative party.

Ike Omeje supports Brian Jean's push to unite Alberta's right leaning parties. (David Thurton/CBC)

"I think it's better because it brings conservatives more cohesion," Omeje said. "It's going to give them more opportunity to compete and the people would be willing to support them."

Linda and her husband John Mackfall pulled up outside the entrance of the busy grocery store to give their two cents on Jean's political proposition.

Linda and her husband John Mackfall are both Progressive Conservatives and support any party that puts ordinary Albertans first. (David Thurton/CBC)

Both are Progressive Conservatives — and they long to see a united front to defeat Premier Rachel Notley and the NDP. But instead of forming a new conservative party, they'd prefer the Wildrose join with the PCs.

"We have everything we want in one party — not some here and some there," Linda Mackfall said.

Her husband John added he just wants a party that isn't focused on enriching its own supporters and corporate donors.

"If we had a party that works just for the people," he said, "I think we would have a lot better province here."

Jake Shelley is worried about what having one less political party might mean for the diversity of ideas in Alberta's political landscape. (David Thurton/CBC)

Similar to the Mackfalls, Jake Shelley also wants a party that cares for all Albertans. Standing amidst rush hour near the Fort McMurray bus terminal, Shelley said he's more concerned about issues such as improving the province's education system.

Nevertheless, Shelley is worried Alberta's political scene would be worse if it had one less political party on the right.

"There could be different ideals for each right-leaning party," he said. "It might be good for other people to have some options."

