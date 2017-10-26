If elected Alberta's next premier, United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean would cut $2.6 billion from the public sector, Jean vowed this week.

With Saturday's leadership vote looming, Jean is peddling a "bold plan on the economy" but offering few specifics on how he would thin the ranks and achieve the operational savings.

Jean listed a number of ways to accomplish this, including zero-based budgeting — where budgets start from zero and expenses must be justified by need and cost for each new period.

He would freeze salaries and eliminate senior positions, management and middle management positions, Jean said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Thursday.

"When they quit, we're going to eliminate those positions," Jean said. "Not the person."

"We eliminate those positions and restructure and realign as all corporations do and public services do, when they run into tough times."

About eight per cent of public sector jobs become vacant each year through lay-offs, retirements or pink slips, said Jean. When that happens, the positions will be permanently eliminated.

Three candidates are vying for leadership of the newly-minted UCP, which was created by the merger of the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta and the Wildrose Party.

Jean, the MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin and former leader of the Wildrose, is running against former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer.

UCP Members begin casting their ballots on Thursday. The winner will be announced Oct. 28.

Jean is promising to balance the budget within three years by eliminating the carbon tax, freezing spending and cutting the business tax.

He would also lobby for a referendum to end Alberta's participation in equalization payments to the provinces.

The cuts may sting but it's the only way to avoid a mountain of looming debt, said Jean.

"We borrowed $90 billion over the last two years. I can keep borrowing forever and I can keep our economy and our inflation rate going well.

"Absolutely, if you borrow $90 billion in a population of 4.3 million people, no problem, we can keep the economy going but some day, you have to pay that back."

Despite the promise of cuts, Jean said his platform will not mean hardships for Albertans.

"I don't want that to happen this time. I don't think that's necessary," he said. "I use the public service and I can't imagine anything more important than health care when you need it or education there for the long term.

Jean said his plan to eliminate middle and upper manager positions would not impact front line services.

Listen to Edmonton AM with host Mark Connolly, weekday mornings at CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM in Edmonton. Follow the morning crew on Twitter @EdmAMCBC.