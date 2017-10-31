Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean says he didn't want a critic position in the United Conservative Party caucus.

On Tuesday, new leader Jason Kenney revealed the critic assignments for the 27-member Official Opposition. Jean's name was notably absent.

"I advised Mr. Kenney at this time that I will be focusing on my constituency," Jean told reporters after the critic list was released.

Jean wants to help people in his Fort McMurray-Conklin riding deal with the effects of the 2016 wildfire such as lost homes, financial stress and mental-health issues.

On Saturday, Jean came second to Kenney in the leadership contest, winning 31 per cent of the votes, compared to the 61 per cent earned by Kenney.

On Monday, Kenney announced Jason Nixon would take on the role of leader of the Official Opposition in the legislature, a role formerly held by Jean when he was Wildrose leader.

Nixon, who supported Kenney's leadership bid, is the MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre.

Jean said he isn't sure if he'll run again in 2019.

"I'm not sure what the future holds for me," he said. "It's going to definitely hinge on where this party goes, and what our future is and what happens."

Jean said he will watch next spring's policy convention to see if the UCP addresses the concerns and priorities of Albertans.