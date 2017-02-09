For the first time since her mother's murder, 29-year-old Brianna Beglau stood before her father Thursday.

Staring directly at him while reading her victim impact statement, Beglau said, "My mom's gone, you killed her."

"You being 6'3 and full of hate, she didn't stand a chance.

Melanie Hunter, 55, was found dead inside her home on Sept. 22, 2015. (Facebook)

"I have no home, I have no parents. How dare you?"

Brian Beglau, 60, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the death of Melanie Hunter, 55, in September 2015.

Beglau and Hunter were married for 29 years, but had separated and were scheduled to sign divorce papers on the day Hunter was killed in her Sherwood Park home.

Court heard that Hunter was talking online when Beglau parked his vehicle down the street, broke into her home and attacked her with a serrated steak knife.

The man she was speaking with heard her screams and called police.

Officers arrived to find the door locked, but they were able to enter through a second-floor window.

They found Beglau inside a locked bathroom off the master bedroom where Hunter was killed.

Several stab wounds

Hunter suffered several stab wounds, including wounds on her hands as she tried to fight Beglau off.

The cause of death was a wound to her neck that was so deep, it injured her spine.

Hunter's daughter and son read victim impact statements while Beglau sat hunched over, staring at the ground.

Both adult children spoke through tears and gritted teeth as they expressed sadness and anger over losing both parents in the same day.

They painted a picture of a wonderful mother who always put her kids first and was enjoying her new found freedom and independence.

Brianna Beglau, a teacher who lives in Australia, described her mother as "their biggest cheerleader, our whole world."

She said her mother had moved on, "but it was clear my father hadn't."

Her brother Corey Beglau spoke of having to identify his mother's body and walking through the crime scene and arranging for a hazardous materials team.

"No person should ever have to see this," he told the court.

'I will never be the same person'

"I will never be the same person," he said. "I'm hurting, but nothing can undo the pain."

Brian Beglau claims he took several sleeping pills on the day of the murder and has no memory of the murder.

"I can't remember what happened," he said Thursday. "I wish I could change things. I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm truly sorry."

Beglau had initially been charged with first-degree murder, but the Crown and defence agreed to a guilty plea on the lesser charge to avoid a trial.

Beglau faces an automatic life sentence. The Crown is asking for 15 years in prison without parole eligibility, while the defence is seeking 10 to 12 years.

Justice Kevin Feehan is expected to deliver the sentence next Wednesday.