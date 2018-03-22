The City of Edmonton is taking back control of the Boyle Street Plaza from the area's community league after five years, citing mismanagement by the league.

Boyle Street Plaza first opened in November 2012, and had a gymnasium, meeting rooms, a kitchen and even a small theatre. It was run by the Boyle Street Community League, which paid the city $27,000 a year in rent.

The community league could rent out the space for events to generate revenue, in addition to charging for membership fees.

But it wasn't able to make ends meet with its $240,000 a year budget, an amount that pays for programming and rent, said Candas Jane Dorsey, the league's vice-president.

"It wasn't sustainable," she said. "We'd used up reserves."

In December, amidst high employee turnover and turmoil within the community league, the city suddenly terminated the 25-year lease arrangement.

Dorsey called the move "a real bombshell."

"We come to this meeting and this bomb is dropped and [we were] like, 'You did this without our consent,'" Dorsey told CBC's Radio Active.

"[Then they said], 'Well, we don't need your consent, we'll just terminate the lease.'"

The community league had been calling for a meeting to discuss the building's future for months, but the city wouldn't meet to discuss it specifically, Dorsey said.

There were staffing issues, but they were resolved internally, she said. The city, she added, made the community league feel like it wasn't in control.

"Yes those things were happening, but there were no meetings to discuss it," Dorsey said.

But the city said they've been raising concerns since 2016 about how the community league handled the building operations.

Not about money

Chantile Shannon, the neighbourhood services director for the City of Edmonton, said the city sends a representative to the monthly meetings held by community league.

In those meetings, Shannon said the representative brought concerns about community league mismanagement to the members.

"This wasn't really so much about money and rent as it was about supporting the community league to fulfil its core mandate of providing programs and services, connecting with the community and building their capacity to market their programs," Shannon told CBC's Radio Active.

The community league asked for more money. Instead, the city instead terminated the lease to take back control of the Boyle Street Plaza.

"We felt quite strongly that the issue can't be solved by just putting more money into things," Shannon said.

"We really need to work together to understand what the community is looking for in terms of programs from their community league.

"Money just simply wouldn't solve that."

The city said it has given the league six months notice that it's taking away control of the plaza — as of Aug. 31, the YMCA will run the hall — but Shannon said that doesn't mean the community league wouldn't have access to the plaza.

"We definitely want the league to have a presence at Boyle Plaza and in the community," she said.

Shannon said the community league needs to grow its membership and volunteer group, and once the community league does that and proves itself more stable, the city will be prepared to give control back.

"We're committed to supporting them through that process," Shannon said. "We just need to negotiate the details with them."