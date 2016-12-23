Teams of volunteers are working through the holidays to make sure everyone in Edmonton has a Christmas Day dinner this year, even if they don't have a place to call home.

Boyle Street Community Services is hosting with help from Thrive Family Church.

"We're providing a sense of family and community and food that our community often don't get to experience," said Ian Mathieson, director of operations at Boyle Street.

The agency will host two dinners on Sunday.

A family-friendly dinner is at Boyle Street Plaza, 9538 103A Ave., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The other, for everyone else, is at the main Boyle Street Community Services building at 10116 105th Ave. It's also on from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Offering a traditional dinner on Christmas Day is critical for many, especially since some social programs wind down this time of year.

"It's a time that can be very stressful for our community members and can be a bit triggering so we want to create a space of welcome and Christmas cheer when they might not otherwise have it," said Mathieson.

There will be gifts for the kids while supplies last in addition to the dinner.