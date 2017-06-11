More than 10,000 litres of oil spilled into a ditch after a semi-trailer rolled into the ditch on Saturday night near Boyle.

Police responded to a call at around 9:30 p.m. of a semi in the ditch 15 kilometres south of Boyle. When they arrived, they found the driver, a 22-year-old woman from Edmonton, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck was towing two trailers of oil. Police said 11,000 litres spilled into the ditch and that cleanup crews were on-scene.

Highway 63 near Township Road 634 has been reduced to one lane as crews continue to clean up the oil spill.

A cause of the crash has not been determined.