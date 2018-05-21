Homes evacuated, road closed after hazardous material spill near Boyle

A semi-trailer carrying hydrochloric acid flipped on its side Monday, spilling the hazardous material just outside of Boyle, Alta.

Police were called to Highway 831 about three kilometres south of the village around 10:15 a.m.

It's unclear how much hydrochloric acid was spilled, but police closed down Highway 831 and evacuated 10 homes as a precaution.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic heading south on Highway 831 can detour using Highway 63 and those heading north can use Highway 661 as an alternate route.

Boyle is approximately 140 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.