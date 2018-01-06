A northbound section of Highway 63 is closed Saturday morning after a collision involving a logging truck.

The collision happened near Boyle, Alta., at around 5 a.m. A logging truck crossed over from the southbound lane into the northbound lane at kilometre 32 of Highway 63, RCMP said in a release.

The male driver of the logging truck was not injured, and police say no other vehicles were involved. RCMP could not confirm what the truck collided with and could not confirm whether anyone else was injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. The northbound lane of Highway 63 will be closed for several hours Saturday and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Boyle is around 160 kilometres north of Edmonton.