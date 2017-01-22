One man is dead after a fatal collision near Boyle, Alta., on Sunday, making it the second fatal collision in the area in two days.

Boyle RCMP were called to a collision at 12:30 p.m. between two trucks on Highway 663, which is east of Boyle.

A truck travelling eastbound swerved in front of a truck traveling westbound, causing the collision. All three occupants were taken to hospital.

The driver of the eastbound truck, a 75-year-old man from Lac La Biche, died from his injuries in hospital. The other two occupants were treated for their injuries.

On Saturday, police were called to two separate collisions between a total of eight vehicles. A 39-year-old man died in a four-car collision involving a van, two trucks and a semi-trailer.

Yesterday, heavy fog in the area had police urging drivers to adjust their speeds.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the Sunday crash.

Boyle is approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.