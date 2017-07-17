Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said it was "unfortunate" three of the five national Indigenous groups invited to meet with Canada's premiers chose to boycott the meeting.

The Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Métis National Council refused to attend the summit in Edmonton Monday, which precedes the two-day Council of the Federation.

The groups say they should be at the table with the premiers and not be segregated.

Notley, the host of this year's premiers' meeting, said her provincial and territorial colleagues were looking forward to talking with the leaders of these three groups.

She called the issues of how governments work with Indigenous people complex and evolving — and said they can only be resolved by talking.

"And you won't get to resolution without having those conversations," Notley said. "And we would suggest that the best way to engage in those conversations is to be there for them."

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said he didn't understand why the groups decided to boycott the meeting and said he was disappointed they wouldn't be there.

"Some of the three that are not here wanted specifically to have aboriginal engagement on the issue today and they've chosen not to engage," he said. "I don't understand it. I don't think it's the right call."

Eleven of the Canada's 13 premiers met Monday afternoon with the Native Women's Association of Canada and the Indigenous Peoples' Assembly of Canada, which represents urban Indigenous people.

Notley said they would be talking about a report on the socio-economic status of Indigenous women and possibly touch on child-protection issues.

Quebec Premier Phillippe Couillard was not at the meeting. The province was represented by Geoffrey Kelley, Quebec's minister responsible for Native Affairs.

British Columbia's premier-designate John Horgan is skipping the premier's summit as he is being sworn-in Tuesday.