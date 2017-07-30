RCMP say dive teams have been called to help search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Friday while swimming in the Smokey River.

Spirit River RCMP were called to an area of the river about 10 kilometres downstream from the Watino Bridge just after 8:30 p.m. on July 28.

The boy was swimming with a group when he got caught in an undercurrent and pulled beneath the surface, police said Sunday.

The boy had reportedly surfaced and drifted down the river before going underwater again. He hasn't been seen since.

Dive teams have been called and the search is ongoing.

The area where the boy went missing is around 80 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.