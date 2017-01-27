A 12-year-old boy from Stony Plain has been charged with arson in connection with a fire last month at the family centre of the Stony Plain Alliance church.

On Dec. 18, a group was wrapping up a meeting in the basement of the 10,000-sq.-ft. building, which housed the youth and children's ministries and administrative offices.

Jason Ridderikhoff, the church's board chair, said some people who noticed the smoke tried to put the fire out with extinguishers, but it was already out of control.

At one point, as many as 55 firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Stony Plain fire crews were assisted by fire departments from Spruce Grove and Parkland County.

The building was destroyed.

The boy was charged following a joint investigation between Stony Plain RCMP and fire department.

RCMP did not release the date of the boy's scheduled court appearance in Stony Plain.