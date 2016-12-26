Boxing Day drew big crowds and hard-to-find parking at Kingsway Mall, where shoppers hunted for items absent from under the Christmas tree.

Thousands of people navigated their way through the mall but few seemed to be ruffled by the jostling.

Nathan Devries said he was in and out of the mall in 15 minutes with a pair of jeans and a couple of dress shirts.

"It wasn't as hectic as I expected," he said. "Everyone was pretty polite, no one was beating each other down, I don't think."

Matthew Lee and his family have been coming to Boxing Day sales for 10 years. (CBC/John Robertson)

Matthew Lee, shopping with his wife, grandmother and 13-month-old daughter, described Boxing Day shopping as a family tradition.

"We've done it for the last 10 years or so, so we know pretty much exactly what to look for," he said.

"It's so busy in this massive city that you kind of have to prepare yourself for the huge crowd, cause everybody and their dog's going to be out today."

Flyers, he added, are important in knowing where to go for the best deals. They got his daughter, Mia, a new pair of slippers at the Disney store.

Kingsway Mall Manager Susan Denney estimated more than 45,000 people would be visiting the mall on Boxing Day. She said it's traditionally the busiest day of the year.

"Black Friday is now becoming very comparable for traffic," she added.

One complaint from shoppers was the parking — many shoppers said it took them around 15 minutes to find a spot.

If you're trying to get the best #BoxingDay sale, please be courteous and don't fight over parking stalls. https://t.co/8c57pCxA1o #yeg — @edmontonpolice

At about 10 a.m. Monday morning, Edmonton police posted a tweet urging shoppers to be "courteous" with each other and avoid arguing over parking.

The tweet included the recording of a 911 call from a man who dialled the emergency line, asking police to help resolve a parking spot dispute at West Edmonton Mall.