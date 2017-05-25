The Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission is releasing am interim report this afternoon expected to outline changes to the size and number of constituencies.

Boundaries are redrawn after every second election.

The last boundaries commission was in 2010, which resulted in the creation of four new ridings: one in Fort McMurray, one in Edmonton and two in Calgary.

Alberta's population has grown by 20 per cent since then.

The commission held its first round of hearings across the province earlier this year. A second round of hearings will take place this summer.

The government is scheduled to receive the commission's final report by Oct. 31.