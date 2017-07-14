For people who have never heard of bottle flipping, here is what you need to know.

Take a bottle filled to a third or so with water. Hold it in one hand with all five fingers on the cap area.

Flip it 360 degrees onto a surface. If it stands up, congratulations.

While many don't understand the thrill of a successful bottle flip, for certain age groups it's all the rage.

Enter Grade 6 teacher Nathan Marshall.

Students at the beginning of the 2016 school year were all flipping for bottle flipping, something teachers tried to exploit.

"We had really tried everything in our power to work this into the curriculum," said Marshall, who teaches at Millwoods Christian School.

"We had testable questions in science and we would experiment with the levels of water, what the right ratio might be in math to look at the empty space in the bottle, we talked about rotations in motion geometry and had made some very strict guidelines that these would be the times for the kids to be able to flip."

Nathan Marshall turned a passing fad into a teachable moment. (John Robertson/CBC)

But the noise and distraction of bottle flipping became tiresome.

In December, Marshall banned flipping during instruction hours, leaving students to practice their skills at recess.

He downplayed the fad, saying they would never see someone like him doing it.

But secretly he began practising and filming the results. He did trick shots, combinations, multiple flips, even including his infant daughter as he was usually up late at night with her.

In January, he had amassed enough footage for a fun video.

At an end-of-the-year assembly, he unveiled his hidden talent on the unsuspecting students.

They went wild over all the tricks and difficult flips he had mastered.

A friend convinced him to post the video on Reddit, and it went viral.

All you need to take part in the bottle flipping fad. (John Robertson/CBC)

The massive online reaction astounded the teacher, as the original intention had been a fun video for students and friends.

"She had warned me about the ensuing or impending flood of commentary that I was about to experience," Marshall said.

"It's a very surreal experience to have thousands of people giving you feedback on every aspect of your life, your living environment, your fashion sense in real time."

While it's impossible to know what the next craze or fad will be, he will use his experience to show them the real-world impact of posting things on internet.

"What I hope the kids take away is ... an understanding or appreciation that these fads are going to rise and fall just as quickly as they did, and that they wouldn't take them too seriously."

Source: Awesome Teacher Trolls Students With Epic Bottle Flipping Trick Shots! by mrmarsh on Rumble