A student who took a gun to Bonnyville Centralized High School on Monday now faces four Criminal Code charges, including possession of a restricted firearm.

School staff and police were not told about the firearm until the following day.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Bonnyville RCMP got a report about a student who taken a gun to the high school the day before.

Officers went to the school and arrested the student. The firearm was not found at the school, said Cpl. Ronald Bumbry with RCMP media relations.

"The student did bring a firearm to the school, according to witness reports," Bumbry said. "It was later seized as part of our investigation."

The youth, who can't be named under the Youth Justice Criminal Act, has been charged with four criminal offences — possession of a weapon for a danger purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm and possession of a restricted firearm without a licence.

"He was released after a judicial hearing and he has several conditions, including not to attend school or have contract with several students," Bumbry said.

"Why [the incident] was not reported to either staff or the police in a timely manner, we're still looking into that."

The incident in central Alberta comes a month after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.

The youth is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.