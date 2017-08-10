Bonnyville RCMP have arrested three suspects and are looking for one more after a store employee was shot during an armed robbery Monday morning.

RCMP were called to a liquor store on 50th Avenue just after midnight. When they arrived, they found the employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police said three male suspects walked into the store. One tried to distract the employee while the other two stole liquor. During an altercation, one suspect shot the employee. The suspects fled the store.

The victim managed to call for help. He was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, and has since been released from hospital.

Two suspects were arrested at a residence a short time later, and a third was arrested later that day. The three men, aged 17, 20 and 22, face a variety of charges, including aggravated assault and armed robbery with a firearm. They're set to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Thursday.

The fourth suspect, a 20-year-old man, is still wanted by police.

Bonnyville RCMP are asking anyone with knowledge of the robbery to contact them.