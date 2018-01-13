No injuries after fire destroys Bonnie Doon home

One person escaped without injury after a house fire in Bonnie Doon Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the home at 93rd Avenue and 94th Street just before 8 p.m and could see flames shooting from the attic. One person was in the home at the time and was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

The fire was declared under control by 8:30 p.m., but crews worked to extinguish hotspots for two more hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.