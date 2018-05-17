Body of teen who fell in Athabasca River recovered

The body of the 17-year-old who fell into the Athabasca River southeast of Slave Lake, Alta., has been recovered, RCMP say.

His body was found Wednesday evening.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday in Edmonton, and police say no foul play is suspected.

"Slave Lake RCMP wish to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the young man," police said in a news release.

The teen fell into the river on May 1 from the Highway 2 bridge about 50 kilometres southeast of town.

A search for his body was suspended on May 3.