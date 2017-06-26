Two months after he vanished into the northern Alberta wilderness, the body of hunter Keith Marten has been recovered from the banks of the Rocher River.

Marten was one of four men from Fort Chipewyan who went out on a fishing and boating trip in late April and never returned.

His body was the last to be recovered from the river.

Andrew Ladouceur's body was found by boaters on the grassy shore of the northern river on Saturday. The body of his brother, Walter, was found April 30.

The body of their friend and fellow hunter, Keenan Cardinal was found May 1.

The four men left Fort Chipewyan on April 23. They travelled on the Rocher River, heading to an area known as Devil's Gate.

Their boat was found on April 25.

Clockwise from top left, Andrew Ladouceur, Walter Ladouceur, Keanan Cardinal and Keith Marten. Hundreds have shared and commented on this Facebook photo of the four missing hunters in Fort Chipewyan. (Facebook)

Ladouceur's body was recovered around eight kilometres down river from where the group's boat was found.

Marten's mother Alice Rigney has confirmed her son's body was found Sunday not far from the same place.

She said the discovery came as a relief to her and Mary Jane Ladouceur.

Both women feared their sons had died on that hunting trip, but desperately needed answers.

"I want to thank my community for not giving up in the search, their support was my strength and Mary Jane Ladouceur and I will have closure and time to start healing," Rigney wrote to CBC News.

All four men were experienced hunters, and dozens of volunteers from the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and Mikisew Cree First Nation, along with RCMP and Parks Canada officials were involved in the search days after they were confirmed missing.

'You will be missed'

News that Marten had been found prompted an outpouring of grief among members of the tight-knit nothern Alberta community.

"Today they brought home the last of the missing hunters. My friend, Keith Marten may you rest now," Eriel Deranger, a spokesperson for the Athabasca Fort Chipewyan First Nation wrote on Facebook. "You will be missed.

"Alice Rigney I hope you can rest now that your baby is home. So much love and respect for those that were tireless in their search efforts."