The RCMP major crimes section is investigating after a farmer found a man's body in a field northwest of Edmonton Monday.

"The investigation is ongoing and in the preliminary stages," Morinville RCMP said in a media advisory Monday night.

The body was found shortly before 3 p.m. in a field in eastern Sturgeon County, according to RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren.

"I don't know whether it was his field or not but it was found by somebody working on that property," Warren told CBC News Monday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton. Warren said more information about the case will likely be released once the autopsy is complete.

Morinville RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.